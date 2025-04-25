The DC Extended Universe Is Dead, Long Live The DCU: Every DCEU Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

The DC Extended Universe ended in 2023 with the sight of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's Orm eating a cockroach. After a disastrous year for the brand, it almost seemed fitting for it to conclude on such a bum note, but it wasn't all bad for the DCEU. Sure, it was a rocky ride, and there were perhaps more misses than hits over the years, but it would be wrong to write this franchise off as a total disaster. A few of these titles were even great comic book movies, and it's those that the DCU will need to compete with. Ahead of Superman's release in theaters this July, we're ranking each of the DCEU movies from best to worst. Remember, this is only one person's opinion, and you're likely to have a very different take; we'd love to hear those in the comments section. To see how we've ranked the DCEU's movies from Man of Steel right through to the Aquaman sequel, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

16. The Flash Warner Bros. spent months hyping The Flash up as the "greatest superhero movie ever," and ultimately overpromised and underdelivered. While it was a serviceable effort in some ways, expectations were set so high that there was no way it could do anything other than disappoint. Batman and Supergirl were the undeniable highlights, but abysmal VFX, a muddled story, and changes from DC Studios, which left fans scratching their heads, left us with a movie that simply didn't work. Ezra Miller's dual roles as Barry Allen proved painful to watch.



15. Black Adam Dwayne Johnson promised that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU would change with Black Adam, and while the character was certainly formidable, this wasn't the fresh start the franchise needed. Instead, it was just another ego trip for The Rock. A mediocre movie, it hits far too many familiar plot beats and fails to do its characters justice, with a forgettable take on the Justice Society and a lot of annoying supporting players. Still, we can't fault the badass action scenes, and Johnson was well cast in the role for the most part.



14. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Fans had hoped to see the DCEU go out on a high with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Unfortunately, after a series of disastrous test screenings led to multiple rounds of reshoots and edits, it was perhaps inevitable that the sequel would end up a mess. There's fun to be had with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, but beyond that, weak visual effects, a messy story, and the fact that it's so goofy and cartoonish doom this movie. It's hard to believe this had the same creative team as its far superior 2018 predecessor.



13. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Shazam! Fury of the Gods was far from a disaster, but too much time passed between this and Shazam!, meaning that the charm of seeing kids transform into adult superheroes was largely lost. Zachary Levi, meanwhile, proved himself a poor choice of leading man. There's fun to be had, but making use of newly created villains and spoiling the sequel's biggest cameo in a TV spot did nothing to help its box office prospects, and the sequel was largely forgettable. We're still not sure why we didn't get that Mister Mind story.



12. Justice League Justice League was a mixture of two competing visions (Zack Snyder's original movie and Joss Whedon's extensive reshoots), but it certainly wasn't the worst superhero movie ever released. Still, it was a huge failure for Warner Bros. and the beginning of the end for the DCEU. Whedon's hopeful take on Superman was welcomed, but the cheesy humour was not, and Steppenwolf proved to be a major disappointment. Needless to say, the "Snyder Cut" - while overlong - blew this effort away and highlighted the retooled version's flaws.



11. Wonder Woman 1984 When the first wave of reviews hit, Wonder Woman 1984 looked set to be as big a critical hit as Wonder Woman. The narrative soon shifted, though, and this sequel has since become regarded as one of the worst DCEU movies by many comic book fans. Does it deserve such a bad rap? Pedro Pascal is an undeniable highlight as Maxwell Lord, and there's some solid action. Beyond that, Steve Trevor's return felt forced, Cheetah was a crushing disappointment, and Gal Gadot's acting skills remained...limited.



10. Suicide Squad Task Force X's debut was a box office hit, but issues behind the scenes meant that the finished product was something of a mess. There was a lot here that worked, and it's a shame people still tend to focus on what didn't, as the dynamic between these villains was a blast to follow. Ultimately, it was Harley Quinn and Deadshot who stole the show thanks to Margot Robbie and Will Smith. Director David Ayer, meanwhile, continues to insist that his "Ayer Cut" is considerably better and that it will one day be released. The less said about Jared Leto's Joker, the better.



9. Blue Beetle Despite hitting a lot of familiar beats, this made-for-television movie exceeded expectations and was bolstered by a lot of heart, some strong performances, and killer action scenes (even when the VFX, in typical Warner Bros. fashion, don't quite deliver). Blue Beetle supposedly has a future in DC Studios' DCU, and while this movie won't ever be remembered as a masterpiece, it's good. It's just not great. Despite how much fun it was to spend time with these characters, the fact is that the story feels like it came from the mid-2000s.



8. Shazam! The most Marvel-style DCEU movie to date, Shazam! was a legitimately very funny origin story for this character, but also one that featured a lot of heart. Levi being poorly cast in the lead role is a hill we'll happily die on, but Mark Strong delivered a solid turn. Despite how poorly conceived the Seven Deadly Sins were as villains - and how rushed the introduction of the Shazam Family was - there's no getting around the fact that David F. Sandberg delivered an enjoyable take on this fan-favourite superhero.



7. The Suicide Squad Thanks to COVID, the odds were always going to be stacked against The Suicide Squad, box office-wise. Despite that, it felt like a step in the right direction for the DCEU, given the positive response, and the story Gunn told was funny, heart-warming, and action-packed in equal measure. While we don't anticipate a follow-up beyond Creature Commandos, Peacemaker was a worthy follow-up in the DCEU. It's a little strange that many of these characters will carry over to the DCU, but The Suicide Squad was good enough that it doesn't matter too much.



6. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Birds of Prey flopped at the box office, but it was well-reviewed. Despite coming under fire from many fans, Cathy Yan's unique take on the vibrant world of Harley Quinn was positively received, though it was hard not to be disappointed by the characters chosen for this "team." Ultimately, the Birds of Prey were an afterthought in their own movie; despite that, it was still a fun ride and a showcase for the talented Margot Robbie (we loved Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, too). You should consider revisiting this one because, honestly, it's better than you remember.



5. Aquaman Aquaman felt like a step in the right direction for the DC Extended Universe, but not even that made many critics happy. There were heaps of incredible visuals, lots of groundbreaking technology, some legitimately funny jokes, and the action scenes were suitably epic. It sometimes tried a little too hard to be a Marvel movie, though, so that could explain why the reviews weren't kind. Regardless, Aquaman proved the DCEU had real potential and showed us what it could be with the right tone. It's a shame subsequent efforts got a little too goofy and silly.



4. Man Of Steel Considered the best big screen take on Superman by some fans, just as many argued that Zack Snyder completely missed the point and took Man of Steel down too dark a route back in 2013 (General Zod's death remains a huge talking point even a decade on). There were a ton of iconic moments, though, including Superman taking flight for the first time and that memorable final reveal that he'd donned a pair of glasses to work at The Daily Planet. It's a shame we never got to see what Snyder could do with a sequel, sans Batman.



3. Zack Snyder's Justice League The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement grew tiresome, but Zack Snyder's Justice League has been embraced by fans (and many critics!). This four-hour epic was a huge improvement over Justice League, even if it did nothing to change the minds of those who dislike the filmmaker's work. Without the many cuts, edits, and reshoots orchestrated by Whedon, this proved to be an epic take on the League that set the stage for what would have been an even bigger sequel. Snyder made some strange decisions, but if you like his movies, you'll surely love this one.



2. Wonder Woman Widely considered the best DCEU movie by many, Patty Jenkins blew us all away with Wonder Woman, but failed to do the same with Wonder Woman 1984 (likely explaining Wonder Woman 3's cancellation and Gal Gadot's subsequent firing by DC Studios). Making it clear that female-led superhero blockbusters can work, the 2017 release was a lot of fun, features a great cast, and an unforgettable - and now iconic scene courtesy of that "No Man's Land" sequence set during WWI. Ultimately, this deserves its place here near the top.

