BATMAN V SUPERMAN Star Jesse Eisenberg Shares Advice For New Lex Luthor Nicholas Hoult: "Don’t Watch Me!"

BATMAN V SUPERMAN Star Jesse Eisenberg Shares Advice For New Lex Luthor Nicholas Hoult: &quot;Don’t Watch Me!&quot; BATMAN V SUPERMAN Star Jesse Eisenberg Shares Advice For New Lex Luthor Nicholas Hoult: &quot;Don’t Watch Me!&quot;

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy will see Dark Phoenix star Nicholas Hoult play the DCU's Lex Luthor but what advice does his predecessor, Batman v Superman star Jesse Eisenberg, have for his fellow actor?

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 20, 2024 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy
Source: Variety

Zack Snyder cast Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, putting a new, Mark Zuckerberg-inspired spin on the villain which divided opinions. 

Later imprisoned in Arkham Asylum for his role in creating Doomsday, Lex's head was shaved and he later returned in both versions of Justice League. In one, he suggested to Deathstroke that they create a team of their own (likely the Injustice League). In the other, he revealed Batman's identity to Slade Wilson as a means of setting the stage for Ben Affleck's take on The Batman

Now, the DCEU is being rebooted by DC Studios as the DCU and X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult will take over the role of Lex in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

Variety recently caught up with Eisenberg and asked if he has any advice for his successor. He responded with, "Don’t watch me!" The actor then elaborated on those comments by saying he thinks Hoult should do his own thing with the villain. 

"Whenever you play a role you feel connected to it," he added. "There’s no way around it. Any time you do anything, even if it’s a movie that’s a Hollywood kind of thing, you connect."

We spoke with Eisenberg in 2021 and asked him if he'd ever return to the role. 

"[Laughs] I’m probably the last person to know the answer to that question because I don’t know how they make those decisions. You know, my background is in theatre where you do a play 200 times and you feel like you’re just getting the hang of it by the last performance. I would love to play any character again. After a movie ends, the actors usually turn to each other and say, ‘Oh, now I finally know what I’m doing and I understand what my purpose [was].' Actors, in my experience, do like playing roles again but that particular one is just not up to me. I’m sure I could do a one-man show somewhere but no one would, you know…"

We later put it to the actor that it seemed like the DCEU once had big plans in place for his iteration of the villain. To that, he replied, "Oh, yeah. Yeah, of course. Also, if there were [plans], I didn’t know about them. Otherwise, I’d have some great material, but I didn’t know about it!"

Eisenberg ever returning to the superhero genre seems unlikely, particularly as he now seems to have shifted focus to smaller projects and his ambitions to direct. He left a lasting impact as Lex, anyway, and it will be interesting to see how Hoult's approach differs when Superman: Legacy is released next year.

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star María Gabriela de Faría Shows Off Impressive Physique Before Playing DCU's Engineer
Related:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star María Gabriela de Faría Shows Off Impressive Physique Before Playing DCU's Engineer
Lois Lane And Metamorpho Have Scenes Together In SUPERMAN: LEGACY; David Corenswet Undergoing Fight Training
Recommended For You:

Lois Lane And Metamorpho Have Scenes Together In SUPERMAN: LEGACY; David Corenswet Undergoing Fight Training
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/20/2024, 7:09 AM
such a shame. he was the best part of the film, and truly inspired casting. would love to see him return as a green lantern #fancasting
AC1 - 1/20/2024, 7:13 AM
I still think he could've been a really good Lex but the character was poorly handled in BvS (and I say that as someone who likes BvS and is something of an apologist for it)

It's clear the character was originally meant to be The Riddler and they rushed to change him to Lex and didn't do it properly. But look at his work in The Social Network and even his brief cameo at the end of ZSJL and you can see the makings of a good Lex in what Jesse does - maybe not at the level of Michael Rosenbaum or even Kevin Spacey or Gene Hackman, but still could've been a good interpretation.

Basically just get rid of all the OTT skittish craziness and the hammy rambling nonsense, focus on the cold and calculating intellectual aspects of the character.
lazlodaytona - 1/20/2024, 7:17 AM
I like Eisenberg as an actor but whomever cast him as Lex, which I'm sure was Snyder, should never be allowed to be a casting director again. Yuck that was awful. For a hundred reasons.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder