RED ONE: Chris Evans & Dwayne Johnson Team Up To Save Santa Claus In Intense New Trailer

A brand new trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' upcoming Christmas action comedy Red One has been released online, offering an action-packed new look what's to come this holiday season!

News
By RohanPatel - Sep 23, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios has released the brand new trailer for their upcoming action-advernture Christmas comedy Red One, and it's considerable step up from the teaser trailer as Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans) team-up to save Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons). 

The new trailer takes a slightly more serious tone than the previous one and notably shifts the focus to Evans' character, who gets quite a bit more spotlight this time as he's recruited by the North Pole to aid their head of security, played by Johnson, in this high stakes rescue mission.

We don't want to read into it too much, but it seems clear the studios wanted to emphasize Evans' role a bit more. His character was the better received after the initial trailer and the former Avengers star does currently have a hot hand, following the blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine, so it may have been a wise choice to capitalize on his resurgence.

It remains unclear who the main villain or villains are, but one of them will seemingly be Grýla (Kiernan Shipka), who we do catch a glimpse of in the new trailer. As for what she (or her co-conspirators) will want with Santa Claus, that remains to be seen.

While it should be one of the more fun options this holiday season, Red One will face quite an uphill battle to be considered a box office success as it reportedly cost over $250 million to make. A report from earlier this year also alleged the film's budget ballooned past the $200 million mark due to Johnson's "chronic lateness and lack of professionalism." The studio has since denied the claims, but it's something to monitor.

The cast features Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; Black Adam), Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger; Deadpool & Wolverine), 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1; Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Mad Men), Primetime Emmy-nominee Bonnie Hunt (The Green Mile; Jumanji), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones; The Fate of the Furious), 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Nick Kroll (Big Mouth; Don't Worry Darling), Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett; Good Girls), and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash; Spider-Man).

Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; Jumanji: The Next Level) helmed the feature with a screenplay from Chris Morgan (Fast Five; Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

Red One hits theaters on November 15 and will stream on Prime Video at a later date!

Watch the new trailer below:

After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

MEA1-2024-FG-00112406-Still002-BRC4

MEA1-2024-FG-00584819-Still005-R2

MEA1-2024-UT-221111-MASFRA-08098-BRC

MEA1-2024-UT-230113-MASFRA-22359-BRC-V2

MEA1-2024-UT-230516-NEAKAR-30285-BRC2

MEA1-2024-Key-Art-Payoff-Press-Pre-2765x4096-Final-BLT-en-US-FIN01a

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/23/2024, 9:13 AM
This is not a Marvel movie so im sure Evans and Johnson are actually together on those scenes. Lolz
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/23/2024, 9:22 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 9/23/2024, 9:14 AM
I know Hollywood likes to take advantage of the public domain, but I think the "Santa is a bad-ass" schtick is gettin kinda old here.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/23/2024, 9:16 AM
This looks fun
KingLeonidas
KingLeonidas - 9/23/2024, 9:17 AM
Razzie front runner confirmed.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/23/2024, 9:18 AM
If Dwayne "I will destroy my own property before I am late" Johnson doesn't give a crap about this, how do you expect me to?
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 9/23/2024, 9:20 AM
Weird trailer. Parts of it make me want to see the movie while other parts are telling me to stay away.
Polaris
Polaris - 9/23/2024, 9:21 AM
250 million...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 9:28 AM
It’s funny that Rohan says this is a step up from the first trailer because I think it’s the opposite due to the more serious tone..

This seems like a mix of a SNL sketch and Rise of The Guardians to an extent (the latter due to the action adventure element & holiday theme).

I think it looks alright , I certainly like the cast for the most part..

Plus it’s helmed by Jake Kasdan who did the last 2 Jumanji films which were fun imo so perhaps that could be the case here aswell (though the humor seems hit or miss)!!.

