RED ONE: Chris Evans & Dwayne Johnson Team Up To Save Santa Claus In Intense New Trailer

Amazon MGM Studios has released the brand new trailer for their upcoming action-advernture Christmas comedy Red One, and it's considerable step up from the teaser trailer as Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans) team-up to save Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons).

The new trailer takes a slightly more serious tone than the previous one and notably shifts the focus to Evans' character, who gets quite a bit more spotlight this time as he's recruited by the North Pole to aid their head of security, played by Johnson, in this high stakes rescue mission.

We don't want to read into it too much, but it seems clear the studios wanted to emphasize Evans' role a bit more. His character was the better received after the initial trailer and the former Avengers star does currently have a hot hand, following the blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine, so it may have been a wise choice to capitalize on his resurgence.

It remains unclear who the main villain or villains are, but one of them will seemingly be Grýla (Kiernan Shipka), who we do catch a glimpse of in the new trailer. As for what she (or her co-conspirators) will want with Santa Claus, that remains to be seen.

While it should be one of the more fun options this holiday season, Red One will face quite an uphill battle to be considered a box office success as it reportedly cost over $250 million to make. A report from earlier this year also alleged the film's budget ballooned past the $200 million mark due to Johnson's "chronic lateness and lack of professionalism." The studio has since denied the claims, but it's something to monitor.

The cast features Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; Black Adam), Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger; Deadpool & Wolverine), 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1; Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Mad Men), Primetime Emmy-nominee Bonnie Hunt (The Green Mile; Jumanji), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones; The Fate of the Furious), 2x Primetime Emmy-nominee Nick Kroll (Big Mouth; Don't Worry Darling), Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett; Good Girls), and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash; Spider-Man).

Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; Jumanji: The Next Level) helmed the feature with a screenplay from Chris Morgan (Fast Five; Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

Red One hits theaters on November 15 and will stream on Prime Video at a later date!

Watch the new trailer below: