RED ONE: The First Reactions To Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans' New Christmas Movie Are In

The first trailer for Red One was released back in June, and the response was far from enthusiastic. Reports of disastrous early screenings followed, and the news that Amazon MGM planned to lift the social media embargo during election night wasn't a great sign, either.

The first reactions to Jumanji director Jake Kasdan's Christmas-themed fantasy adventure are now in, and while they're far from positive, the consensus probably isn't quite as bad as you may have been expecting.

Though a few critics (some of these guys are better described as influencers, to be honest) did not care for the movie whatsoever, others were very impressed, hailing the movie as a new Holiday classic.

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as a North Pole security agent who teams-up with a skilled but "naughty" bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to track down and rescue an impressively jacked Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) when he's kidnapped by a group of unknown assailants.

Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more are posted.

The cast also features Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1; Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Mad Men), Bonnie Hunt (The Green Mile; Jumanji), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones; The Fate of the Furious), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth; Don't Worry Darling), and Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett; Good Girls).

Red One is set to hit theaters on November 15 and will stream on Prime Video at a later date.