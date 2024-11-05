RED ONE: The First Reactions To Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans' New Christmas Movie Are In

RED ONE: The First Reactions To Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans' New Christmas Movie Are In

Director Jake Kasdan's Red One starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans arrives in theaters later this month, and the first social media reactions are now in...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2024 08:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The first trailer for Red One was released back in June, and the response was far from enthusiastic. Reports of disastrous early screenings followed, and the news that Amazon MGM planned to lift the social media embargo during election night wasn't a great sign, either.

The first reactions to Jumanji director Jake Kasdan's Christmas-themed fantasy adventure are now in, and while they're far from positive, the consensus probably isn't quite as bad as you may have been expecting.

Though a few critics (some of these guys are better described as influencers, to be honest) did not care for the movie whatsoever, others were very impressed, hailing the movie as a new Holiday classic.

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as a North Pole security agent who teams-up with a skilled but "naughty" bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to track down and rescue an impressively jacked Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) when he's kidnapped by a group of unknown assailants.

Have a read through the reactions below, and we'll update as more are posted.

The cast also features Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1; Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Mad Men), Bonnie Hunt (The Green Mile; Jumanji), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones; The Fate of the Furious), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth; Don't Worry Darling), and Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett; Good Girls).

Red One is set to hit theaters on November 15 and will stream on Prime Video at a later date.

WICKED: The First Reactions To Jon M. Chu's Musical Adaptation Are In
Related:

WICKED: The First Reactions To Jon M. Chu's Musical Adaptation Are In
WICKED Star Cynthia Erivo Lashes Out At Fan-Edited Posters For Being Degrading, Hurtful, And Wildly Offensive
Recommended For You:

WICKED Star Cynthia Erivo Lashes Out At Fan-Edited Posters For Being Degrading, Hurtful, And Wildly Offensive

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 11/5/2024, 8:25 PM
CHRIS EVANS FIRE YOUR AGENTS RIGHT NOW!!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/5/2024, 8:32 PM

So sick of meathead "The" Rock.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/5/2024, 8:35 PM
This looks REALLY goofy and like it will be a mindless jokefest!
Gambito
Gambito - 11/5/2024, 8:38 PM
Seriously! Sorry but I’m so sick of seeing Chris Evan star in these piece of shit movies after endgame Ghosted, men in gray, that stupid wonder kid film and now this? Come on man ! I say grab another secure franchise like Scarlett just did I guarantee you he will return as cap every time they need him
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/5/2024, 8:44 PM
The trailer helped in making me stay away from this movie.

And lolz at those shills who still try to make this look good and kudos to those who had the guts to say otherwise. Reviewers on this site can take inspiration there.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 11/5/2024, 8:45 PM
As a professional Santa…I’m so excited to see this movie! It looks like good popcorn fun!
LSHF
LSHF - 11/5/2024, 8:56 PM
Silly question, but why should take so seriously an adult's opinion of a movie that looks like it was made primarily for children?

I'd really like to know "their" opinions, as they aren't professional critics and usually have a much better attitude about movies that are made for fun.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder