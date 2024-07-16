CREATURE COMMANDOS Executive Producer Says Animated Series Will Be "First Expression" Of James Gunn's DCU

CREATURE COMMANDOS Executive Producer Says Animated Series Will Be &quot;First Expression&quot; Of James Gunn's DCU

Creature Commandos executive producer Dean Lorey (Harley Quinn) has shared new details about James Gunn's animated series, likening it to The Suicide Squad. You can hear more from him after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos
Source: The Wrap

While Superman will be DC Studios' first live-action project next summer, we'll get our first taste of the DCU with Creature Commandos later this year.

The animated series will introduce a group of monstrous heroes recruited by Amanda Waller after the events of Peacemaker season 1 (which, confusingly, both is and isn't DCU canon) left her unable to reform Task Force X.

Talking to The Wrap, Creature Commandos executive producer Dean Lorey shared some new details about what to expect from the animated Max series. 

"That’s going to be the first expression of James Gunn’s DC Universe. We’re considering that canon, and I think it expresses his perspective, tonally, on where he wants the universe to go," he teased, adding that the show's premise is "nothing new" for James Gunn. 

"It’s ‘Suicide Squad.’ He’s done it," Lorey noted. "People aren’t going to be surprised by what it is, but I think they’ll be really encouraged to see how completely it’s going to inform this new version of the DCU, which I’m very excited about."

Gunn wrote the entirety of Creature Commandos and we know of at least one character, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., who will appear in live-action: Peacemaker season 2 and Superman. Other members of this weird team are expected to follow, though we don't currently know when or where.

Needless to say, we'll be shocked if Gunn doesn't find a way to tee up the Man of Tomorrow's DCU debut in the show's closing moments. 

"[Creature Commandos] picks up directly after our Peacemaker season one finale, which leaves Waller with her hands tied operationally, meaning that she’s no longer able to get away with putting human lives on the line to carry out her clandestine morally questionable missions," Gunn recently said of the series. "Instead, she recruits a ragtag band of misfits, not unlike the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker."

He'd add that the show's leads, "are actual literal monsters, and I can’t wait for you to meet them. Creating this series has been one of the absolute joys of my life."

From executive producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos is the upcoming Max Original animated event series, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which follows Amanda Waller as she forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners. 

Creature Commandos stars Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

The Witcher star Anya Chalotra has also been cast as classic Wonder Woman villain Circe.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max this December.

CREATURE COMMANDOS Artwork Reveals Final Character Designs For The DCU's First Superhero Team
Related:

CREATURE COMMANDOS Artwork Reveals Final Character Designs For The DCU's First Superhero Team
James Gunn Shares Huge New CREATURE COMMANDOS Story Details; Shares Update On Approach To DCU
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Shares Huge New CREATURE COMMANDOS Story Details; Shares Update On Approach To DCU
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/16/2024, 1:37 PM
I know nothing about these characters for me to be excited

User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/16/2024, 2:43 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Not even Frankenstein’s Monster?!? Damn
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/16/2024, 1:42 PM
Quick question? Who tf cares about this???
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/16/2024, 2:02 PM
@JobinJ - I didn't care about peacemaker, the boys or breaking bad (all made by different people and studios, just giving a list of examples) until I watched them, and I really enjoyed those shows. Sometimes it's not about making something people care about, but about making people care about something
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/16/2024, 2:31 PM
@JobinJ - I do. It’s the start of a new take on the DCU and I’m definitely excited and curious about this new iteration of comics come to life.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 1:47 PM
Creature Commandos is something in Gunn’s cb wheelhouse with it being about a group of misfits which he has done with TSS , Guardians and even Peacemaker to an extent…

The real challenge will be Superman since all his cb projects till now have had this irrevence to them which imo doesn’t fit that character so it’ll be interesting to see him do something that might be sincere and straight laced so to speak.

Anyway , looking forward to both!!.

User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/16/2024, 1:59 PM
This is all gunn knows how to do just with different skins. One trick pony
Forthas
Forthas - 7/16/2024, 2:23 PM
So we should ignore Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad...Oh wait! How can the general audience do that when they are portrayed by all the same actors?....Gunn is so full of sh^t!
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/16/2024, 2:38 PM
@Forthas - tbf we should do the opposite since it says the show will pick up directly after the end of peacemaker when he went public about the existence of the suicide squad
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/16/2024, 2:30 PM
Let’s hope this show doesn’t inform where this universe goes, because otherwise they would’ve learned absolutely nothing from the Snyder debacle and putting a director in charge of of entire universe full of a diverse set of characters. The only projects that should feel like a James Gunn project are the ones he’s directly at the helm of.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2024, 2:46 PM
Pretty obscure team to base a show around but Gunn has a knack for making obscure characters popular.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder