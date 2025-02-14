Here's How CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Deals With Fallout From THE INCREDIBLE HULK & ETERNALS - SPOILERS

Captain America: Brave New World puts the spotlight on Sam Wilson but also tackles some of the dangling plot threads from The Incredible Hulk and Eternals. You can find an explanation for how right here...

By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2025 10:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters and one of the most interesting things about the movie is that it serves as a follow-up to both Eternals and The Incredible Hulk

We'll start with the latter; during the movie's opening, it's revealed that President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross used Samuel Sterns as a scapegoat for Abomination's attack on Harlem. He's spent the past 17 years behind bars, being used by Ross to create both the pills that have saved the General's life and to create various weapons for the military. 

Sterns' heightened intelligence - which has been increased with continued Gamma exposure - also plays a significant role in Ross getting into the White House, though he goes back on his deal to free the scientist when he's made Commander in Chief. 

It's later revealed that Betty Ross has never forgiven her father for sending the military after Bruce Banner, though she does make amends with him in a brief exchange that comes after he's imprisoned for his Red Hulk rampage.

The biggest and most unexpected nod to The Incredible Hulk? The fact there's a blink-and-you'll-it scene with Harrison Ford during a news report rocking Ross' trademark 'tache! 

As for Eternals, there's no resolution for the movie's big cliffhanger and no one mentions the fact a group of aliens nearly destroyed the Earth. Tiamut has simply been dubbed "Celestial Island" and is the source of Adamantium in the MCU.

While Ross does a fair bit of bad in this movie, it's his actions that ensure the world will share the rare metal equally, hence a "Brave New World." Unsurprisingly, Wolverine doesn't get a mention and there's no sign of Project X either this early into the indestructible metal's discovery. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 2/14/2025, 10:11 AM
Horribly.
NGFB
NGFB - 2/14/2025, 10:15 AM
I really wish they would have somehow mentioned the Eternals. Even something simple like "we caught these superpowered individuals battling on satellite imagery when the Celestial emerged". Ignoring them completely is almost criminal.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/14/2025, 10:15 AM
can you just go back to posting rumors again
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/14/2025, 10:15 AM
This was barely a Cap film and more MCU: Clumsily Resolving Loose Ends The Movie.

The reshoots really showed themselves. There were like 4 different films in this thing. Damn shame.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 10:32 AM
@MisterBones - I'm confused because they obtained the Hulk rights from Universal either last year or before, and instead of doing a proper Incredible Hulk sequel they used it to prop up the Cap 4 reshoots like Weekend at Bernies lmao
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/14/2025, 10:50 AM
@bobevanz - makes no sense. Outright stupidity and mismanagement on their part.

This should have been a grounded, political, espionage thriller like TWS. Keep the stakes in accordance with what has worked in your best Cap film(s). In what world would you think Hulk elements make sense in a Cap film?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/14/2025, 10:20 AM
🎶🎵 La La La. Reading the spoiler articles because I don't care enough to watch the actual film La La La 🎶🎵
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/14/2025, 10:20 AM
The box office results for Captain UnAmerican: New World Order are not good.

Well done guys. 🙂

Happy St. Valentine's Day to everyone. 💘

Repian
Repian - 2/14/2025, 10:21 AM
What will be next? Johansson's return as Captain Hydra's lover, Viper?
Come on, Disney is desperate.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/14/2025, 10:34 AM
@Repian - I'm sure there are words in your post, but I can't get my eyes to focus on them.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/14/2025, 10:26 AM
I didn’t think the movie was bad but it wasn’t particularly good either. Felt like marvel panicked and changed a lot because of the political climate as well as pressure to not be “Woke”, but then they still had to deal with the stuff they had originally set out to
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 10:29 AM
It's funny how the MCU stans are slowly turning into the Snyder cult. "It's not that bad" "everyone is a hater" "critics are out of touch" lmao LOOK IN THE MIRROR
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 10:34 AM
I just want quality movies, but you can guarantee I'll call a spade a spade. Give me my Cinemascore! Anything under a B and they're toast. I'll feel bad for Thunderbolts if that ends up being good. Dear Feige: Hire real writers and directors! You're putting hired hands in charge of 250-300m budget blockbusters. They can't [frick]ing do it
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 2/14/2025, 10:34 AM
@bobevanz - definetely
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 10:40 AM
"we said in our review." I didn't know Josh spoke for everyone lol
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/14/2025, 10:30 AM
Mannnnn....That opening scene should have been Serpent Society!!! Equipped to the teeth with all of The Leaders weapons/enhancements!!! That...Would have been an awesome opening.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/14/2025, 10:30 AM
This felt like a Hulk movie and he should have been the main character as these are all his storylines and supporting characters. It’s like they swapped him out for Falcon and it doesn’t really work. At the very least Banner should have been a major supporting character in a movie like this.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 2/14/2025, 10:31 AM
Sounds pretty shit.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/14/2025, 10:32 AM
Even then though, this movie was so dry and uninspired. I kept waiting for the story to kick into gear and it never did. Just a bland nothing burger of a story.

A thriller actually has to be…..thrilling.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/14/2025, 10:33 AM
OT:
Storm? Rogue?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 10:44 AM
This site is a ghost town when Marvel movies flop, I'm genuinely curious if they're bots or not

View Recorder